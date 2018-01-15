| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of the iconic Allen Lambert Galleria at Brookfield Place in Toronto's Financial District. Submitted by Forum contributor lucci, this view faces east down the barrel of the Santiago Calatrava-designed atrium, which connects Bay and Yonge Streets.

Allen Lambert Galleria at Brookfield Place, image by Forum contributor lucci

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.