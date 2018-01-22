| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a dusk view showing the latest addition to Toronto's St. James Town neighbourhood. Submitted by Forum contributor 111, this view shows the new 43-storey IBI Group-designed purpose-built rental tower at 561 Sherbourne Street and its newly-installed roofline lighting feature.

561 Sherbourne Street, image by Forum contributor 111

