Today's Photo of the Day features a dusk view showing the latest addition to Toronto's St. James Town neighbourhood. Submitted by Forum contributor 111, this view shows the new 43-storey IBI Group-designed purpose-built rental tower at 561 Sherbourne Street and its newly-installed roofline lighting feature.

Photo of the Day, 561 Sherbourne Street, Toronto561 Sherbourne Street, image by Forum contributor 111

