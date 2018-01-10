| by Jack Landau |

A 2012 proposal from developer Oben Flats sought to add a 7-storey, 29-unit rental development at 2280 Eglinton Avenue West steps from the future Caledonia Crosstown LRT and GO Station in Toronto. That plan was approved the following year, though a subsequent land assembly has expanded the site and resulted in a new design and accompanying resubmission with the City. Now covering 2270-2290 Eglinton Avenue West, as well as adjacent single properties on both Croham Road and Sanderstead Avenue, the redesign by superkül calls for an 8-storey rental apartment building with retail space at grade.

Facing northeast at Oben Flats Castlefield Design District, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Dubbed Oben Flats Castlefield Design District, the revised plan's massing responds to the City of Toronto and Metrolinx's guidelines for mid-rise buildings, as well as the Eglinton Connects planning strategy. A street wall ranging from 4 to 5 storeys is articulated into a series of volumes to break up the block-long massing into sections, terminating at a new public plaza. The main cladding material will be a masonry product—brick, brick panel, or precast of some type—along with metal panel and vision glass for windows and balcony guards.

Facing northwest at Oben Flats Castlefield Design District, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

The building would meet Eglinton Avenue with a combined 656 m² of retail space spread across three retail units. Above, 122 rental units are proposed in a mix of 57 one-bedroom units, 59 two-bedroom units, and 6 three-bedroom units.

Facing west at Oben Flats Castlefield Design District, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Residents would have access to a combined 596 m² of amenity space, divided between indoors and out. A gym and a lounge both connect with the lobby on the ground floor, while a party room and shared workspace amenity are housed next to the mechanical penthouse on the upper level, connecting to a rooftop deck.

Facing south at Oben Flats Castlefield Design District, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Parking would be found in a one and a half-level underground garage, as well as indoors at grade. A total of 92 spaces are proposed, with 70 for residents, 17 for residential visitors, and 5 for the retail spaces. A total of 128 bicycle parking spaces are proposed on the ground floor.

Facing southwest at Oben Flats Castlefield Design District, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

