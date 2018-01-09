| by Nathan Petryshyn |

A rezoning submission has been received by the City of Toronto for 57 Wade Avenue. Located in a transitioning industrial area between the Junction Triangle and Wallace Emerson neighbourhoods, the area is seeing an increase in both residential and commercial development. Designed by Bogdan Newman Caranci Inc. for 57-77 Wade Development LP, the site—which was once the home of Ontario Redo-Mix concrete, but currently sits vacant—could see development of a 7-storey office building (8 storeys including the penthouse level) with retail space at ground level.

Looking northwest to 57 Wade Avenue, image via Bogdan Newman Caranci Architects

The mid-rise commercial space would add 13,473 m² of office space to the area, with 222 m² planned for ground level retail space. Building services are located below ground and in a mechanical penthouse. Amenity spaces are planned for the building, with an outdoor landscaped seating area on the ground floor. Additional indoor and outdoor spaces will be on the rooftop shared with a green roof, offering views of the Toronto skyline. Landscape architects NAK Design Strategies propose to introduce new trees along the west property line, separating the CN rail corridor from the site.

Architectural drawing of 57 Wade Avenue, image via Bogdan Newman Caranci Architects

Ground level parking will be located on site, including 32 spaces for office use and 2 car share spaces. 120 bicycle storage spaces are also available, with new bicycle and pedestrian paths included in the plans. Located just northwest of the Bloor and Lansdowne intersection, the area is well serviced by public transit routes. The Lansdowne TTC subway station and 47 Lansdowne bus route ae a block away, with plans in development for a Bloor/Lansdowne (labelled Bloor-Davenport) GO station south of the site.

Site map surrounding 57 Wade Avenue, image via R.E. Millward & Associates

