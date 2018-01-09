| by Jack Landau |

ELAD Canada’s Emerald City Community has been steadily growing since construction of the community’s first buildings commenced in 2010 at the North York intersection of Don Mills and Sheppard. The community’s three-tower Block A first phase—Emerald City 1, 2, and Dream Tower—was completed in 2014, and work began on the second phase of growth—Block B with Colours, Park Club, and Fifth on the Park—the following year. Block B will wrap up during 2018.

ELAD Canada's Emerald City community, image courtesy of ELAD Canada

ELAD has also been moving forward with Block C of the community, with marketing for The Peak and The Point both having started last year. Now, marketing has also begun on the third and final building in Block C—Lumina—designed by WZMH Architects and rising 15 storeys above Don Mills Road. (Its sloping site means that Lumina appears to only rise 13 storeys on its east side.)

Lumina at Emerald City, image courtesy of ELAD Canada

To be the community's 9th condominium tower, Lumina will rise from the south end of the block with a primary frontage along Don Mills Road to the west. The project consists of a main tower volume rising to a height of 57 metres over Don Mills, and a smaller mid-rise volume rising 9 storeys, with the latter to be known as the Oasis Suites. The mid-rise volume will will also boast 3,460 m² of retail space at ground level, animating the site's Don Mills frontage and providing fast access to retailers—possibly a supermarket.

Lumina (R) and Oasis Suites (L), image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Architectural plans for the project show that the primary tower cladding will be a window wall system with vision glass, spandrel glass, and aluminum mullions, similar to the design of the existing and under construction towers to the north. Framing the windows on the podium and mid-rise volumes will be red brick accents will add a shot of solidity to the exterior.

Lumina at Emerald City (R), image courtesy of ELAD Canada

Lumina offers 254 suites, with interiors appointed by designers Tanner Hill Associates Incorporated. Prices start from the high $300s.

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment using the field provided at the bottom of this page.