| by Jack Landau |

A late 2017 OMB hearing has resolved a dispute between LJM Developments and a neighbour of their proposed Tower Residences at Waterview project in Grimsby, resulting in the approval of the zoning by-law and Official Plan amendment to proceed with the next two phases of the Icon Architects-designed Waterview Condominiums community on the QEW's North Service Road.

Aerial view facing north towards the Waterview community, image courtesy of LJM

Plans originally called for a 9-storey second phase tower rising to the immediate east of the now largely complete phase 1 tower. While this plan was approved, a successful sales run led to LJM's application for an additional six storeys. Contained in the same structure as phase 2, the additional 48 units represent the community's third phase, marketed as the Tower Residences at Waterview.

Facing south towards Tower Residences at Waterview, image courtesy of LJM

The increase in height and density faced resistance from a resident of the Winston Road neighbourhood who filed an appeal following the Town of Grimsby's approval of the project. The recent OMB hearing has since resulted in the resolution of remaining issues. A view of the site from back in October, before the hearing, shows that excavation was already underway for phase 2, and now with approval for 6 new storeys of phase 3, it's full steam ahead for the 15-storey building.

Excavation for Waterview Condos 2 and Tower Residences, image by Jack Landau

The approval brings the building's floor space index up to 1.98, while increasing the community's total unit count to 178. The 48 added units of The Tower Residences at Waterview will share amenities with phase 2 below, including a terrace on the roof of the 9th floor. The terrace will provide residents throughout the building with the Lake Ontario and distant Toronto skyline views enjoyed by occupants of the building's upper levels.

Facing northwest towards the Waterview community, image courtesy of LJM

