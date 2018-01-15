| by Nathan Petryshyn |

The Interior Design Show will be returning to Toronto’s Metro Convention Centre later this week. Celebrating nearly 20 years, the event showcases the newest products, concepts and furniture from designers and entrepreneurs from all over North America. Kicking off the event is an Opening Night party on Thursday, January 18th with the show continuing through to Sunday, January 21st, (professionals only on Thursday and Friday, it opens to the the public on Saturday and Sunday) offering a variety of speakers, design courses, and interior tours.

Sunnylea Residence by blackLAB Architects, image via IDS18

The show will host a wide array of exhibitors from all over North America, highlighting the industry's newest products and cutting-edge designs. Panels and seminars held over the 4 day event will offer a look into upcoming trends and topics from designer industry experts. Interactive and explorative experiences offered to attendees during the event will include an exclusive first look at the collaboration between “Caesarstone X Snarkitecture”. IDS visitors will be presented with innovative ideas focused on functionality and design while reinterpreting the “icon of the modern home”—the kitchen island.

Caesarstone X Snarkitecture at IDS 18, image via IDS18

A selection of design workshops offered by IDS will be held on Saturday, January 20th. Dave Maciulis, Publisher of Outdoor Lifestyle Magazine and Certified Landscape designer shares over 25 years of experience in creating outdoor living spaces in his class titled “Form Follows Function: Outdoor Entertaining in Small Spaces”. Founder, CEO and Creative Director of Rollout Jonathan Nodrick will offer his industry insight during “Wallpaper 2.0: A Method for Disrupting Decor”. Tickets to these and other design seminars are still available through the IDS 2018 website.

David Maciulis, Publisher of Outdoor Lifestyle Magazine, image via IDS18

New this year to IDS 2018 are interior tours, held on Saturday January 20th. These tours will guide you through 3 unique Toronto locations, offering a first-hand look at creativity and design in practice. Award-winning Sunnylea Residence by blackLAB Architects will open its doors Saturday morning, followed by tours of the 126 year-old Broadview Hotel and 44-storey Bisha Hotel & Residences.

The Broadview Hotel restored by ERA Architects, image via IDS18

For more information on registration, tickets and how to participate, visit the official website. We will return with updates and highlights from the show.