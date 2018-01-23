| by Jack Landau |

The tallest proposal submitted to the City of Toronto so far in 2018 comes from Fieldgate Urban, seeking to replace a five-storey office building and a single-family home with a 32-storey tower at 5400 Yonge Street. Designed by Kirkor Architects, the proposal includes a four-storey base rising 16.4 metres along Yonge Street and Horsham Avenue, primarily containing retail at grade and 1,713 m² of replacement office space above. Over 300 residential units would be housed in the tower, which reaches a height of 106 metres including the mechanical penthouse.

Facing northwest at 5400 Yonge Street, image via submission to City of Toronto

The 28,368 m² building's 324 units are proposed in a mix of 110 one-bedroom units (34% of total), 54 one-bedroom+den units (17% of total), 74 two-bedroom units (23% of total), 57 two-bedroom+den units (18% of total), and 29 three-bedroom units (9% of total).

Mid-section, 5400 Yonge Street, image via submission to City of Toronto

The bulk of the residential is found in the tower, though four of the three-bedroom plans are designed as “garden” style townhome units in the podium, fronting onto Horsham Avenue with direct sidewalk access. The residential lobby entrance and an office lobby would also be accessed from Horsham, while retail would line the Yonge Street frontage.

Massing diagram facing south, 5400 Yonge Street, image via submission to City of Toronto

Residents would have access to 677 m² indoor and 648 m² outdoor amenity spaces, the latter landscaped by Terraplan/Studio TLA, who will also be handling a 338 m² Privately-Owned Public Space, or POPS. Located at the west end of the site along Canterbury Place, this outdoor area will include a mix of softscape and hardscape landscaping including grass, a play area, outdoor furniture, and tree plantings.

Landscape plan, 5400 Yonge Street, image via submission to City of Toronto

269 parking spaces are proposed in a three-level underground garage, with 237 resident spaces, 32 visitor spaces, and 32 spaces serving the commercial components. 270 bicycle spaces would also be provided, with 221 long-term stacked residential spaces on the mezzanine level of the building, and 24 short-term residential spaces at grade near the building's rear entrance. The commercial component would be served by 5 long-term bicycle parking spaces on the mezzanine level and 21 short-term spaces at grade along Yonge.

