| by Jack Landau |

November's launch of Solmar Development Corporation's Edge Towers marked the official start of marketing for the condominium development at Hurontario at Elm Drive on the southern edge of Mississauga's City Centre area. Information continues to emerge for the 35-storey first phase of the trio of Roy Varacalli and Cusimano Architect-designed towers, shedding light on particular building features, including the project's generous offering of amenities.

First phase of Edge Towers, image courtesy of Solmar

The first phase will offer a collection of amenity spaces, with interiors appointed by Dochia Interior Design, and outdoor spaces designed by Terraplan Landscape Architects. The first space most residents will encounter is the ground floor lobby and galleria area, offering a 24-hour concierge desk and plenty of seating for people to relax in.

Lobby and galleria plan at Edge Towers, image courtesy of Solmar

The space features design touches inspired by a combination of Art Deco and the Romanesque, and boasts finishes like white marble flooring, a granite accent wall, floor-to-ceiling glazing, and an indoor fireplace.

Lobby and galleria at Edge Towers, image courtesy of Solmar

Residents using the fitness studio will enjoy a space that balances athleticism and calm, introducing television screens among views of the surrounding area, all in a bright room with a warm, neutral palette of finishes.

Fitness room at Edge Towers, image courtesy of Solmar

The building also offers a selection of entertainment-related amenity spaces, including a WiFi lounge and games room, and a screening room. The rendering below shows off a billiards table, plush seating, soft lighting, and textural accents that will make an attractive place to enjoy unlimited internet access provided in a social setting.

WiFi lounge at Edge Towers, image courtesy of Solmar

A fourth floor party room with a bar will offer space for residents to enjoy large gatherings, with a range of furnishings including couches and loungers, and interior finishes like hardwood floors and marble. The space's outer wall can be opened up in good weather to meet an attached outdoor terrace.

Party room at Edge Towers, image courtesy of Solmar

A closer look at the terrace reveals grilling areas, shade trellises, places to eat or sit back, and plenty of greenery from raised planters.

Amenity terrace at Edge Towers, image courtesy of Solmar

