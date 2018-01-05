| by Jack Landau |

With permits filed for late in 2017, construction is just around the corner for Tridel's Via Bloor, a two-tower architectsAlliance-designed community coming to Toronto's Bloor and Parliament area. Sales are well underway for the project, which consists of a 38-storey first phase tower with 372 suites, and a 46-storey second phase with 297 units.

Via Bloor and Via Bloor 2, image courtesy of Tridel

Now, only a handful of suite layouts remain available for purchase in the two towers. Amongst them is a collection of five penthouse suites spread across the uppermost two levels of each tower. Via Bloor and Via Bloor 2's penthouses all offer space in excess of 1,000 ft² in two-storey layouts, priced starting from $2.45 million, and including luxury features like premium Miele appliances, and private in-suite elevators.

Living room in PH22, image courtesy of Tridel

Among this limited collection, the PH22 suite can be found on the 45th floor of the second phase tower. Priced at $2,950,000, this 2,617 ft² three-bedroom layout offers a southwest exposure, facing towards the heart of Downtown Toronto.

PH22 layout, image courtesy of Tridel

A video flythrough tour of this suite offers a closer look into the penthouse's II BY IV DESIGN-appointed interiors. For an even more immersive experience, visitors to the Via Bloor presentation centre—located at 91 Sheppard Avenue East in North York—can take a virtual reality tour of the fully furnished suite using Oculus Rift technology.

Several additional images and more informaton can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.