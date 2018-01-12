| by Jack Landau |

Rumours circulated in late 2017 that the team led by contractor EllisDon and world-renowned architectural firm Renzo Piano Building Workshop (RPBW) had been selected to design the new Ontario Court of Justice building in Downtown Toronto. The team's selection as preferred proponent was confirmed in a news release this afternoon.

Illustration of the skyview between the zoning envelope of the building and City Hall, image via submission to City of Toronto

Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and the Ministry of the Attorney General (MAG) selected the team following a competitive request for proposals (RFP) process that began in October of 2016. With RPBW working alongside Toronto-based NORR Limited, the new 22-storey amalgamated courts facility is being designed to achieve LEED Silver certification, implementing energy efficient features and targeting reduced greenhouse gas emissions.

Site of the new courts building at 11 Centre Avenue, image via submission to City of Toronto

The project—targeted to commence construction this spring—will combine many of Toronto's Ontario Court of Justice criminal courts under one roof. This will allow for an overall reduction in costs, while improving the efficiency of operations throughout. The relocation of these facilities into the new building will open up some of the province's real estate assets for redevelopment.

RPBW is known for buildings such as the Centre Georges Pompidou in Paris (with Richard Rogers) and the Shard in London, while the Workshop completed work on another high-rise courthouse building in Paris in 2017. Piano won architecture's highest honour, the Pritzker Prize, in 1998.

Renzo Piano's Paris Courthouse, image by Forum contributor Vincent !

Renderings of the new Ontario Court of Justice building will be released upon Financial Close of the contract with the EllisDon team, which IO is hoping to achieve in a month or so.

