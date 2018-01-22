| by Jack Landau |

Tridel's Ten York Street Condos topped out on the Toronto skyline at a height of 224 metres at the end of 2017, with concrete at the top of the Wallman Architects-designed condominium tower now hinting at the building's signature pitched roofline, to be completed with glass and steel framing in 2018.

Ten York topped out on the South Core skyline, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

With the near completion of concrete work on the building, the bright red Tridel-branded covering around the automated climbing system (ACS) is being removed, revealing behind it the top of the tower. Recent photos show that sections of the concrete pump have been removed from the site, and the crane is expected to follow shortly. Cladding installation is now racing towards the tower's roofline, with windows installed up to the 59th floor. Interior work, such as drywall installation, now stretches up to the 45th floor, while plumbing and electrical work have reached the 29th and 30th floors respectively. Finishing touches are also progressing for suite interiors, with final coats being painted on 17th-floor units.

A new video posted by Tridel offers views yet of the tower's pitched roof, with drone-captured angles that allow the feature to be seen without the angular distortion seen in street-level captures of the project. In the coming months, this roof feature will be further accentuated with the installation of curtain wall glazing, which will extend beyond and enclose the current concrete roofline.

Ten York celebrated the completion of structural forming last month with a Topping Off party for construction crews and key players in the project. During the party, someone at Tridel captured these panoramic views from a west-facing 55th-floor balcony. By next year, these views will be enjoyed by residents of Ten York's upper floors.

