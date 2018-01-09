| by Jack Landau |

Toronto invites residents to help city win $50-million ‘Smart Cities’ prize; The Bentway's surprising success shows Torontonians are hungry for unconventional public spaces; City officials to provide update on King St. pilot project; and more news:

The University of Toronto may have the best architecture in the city (Globe and Mail)

Toronto invites residents to help city win $50-million ‘Smart Cities’ prize (Toronto Star)

The Bentway's surprising success shows Torontonians are hungry for unconventional public spaces (Globe and Mail)

Heated over the heat: East York tenants accusing landlord of not keeping heat high enough (Metro News)

New men's shelter opens its doors in Leslieville (Inside Toronto)

City officials to provide update on King St. pilot project (Global News)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Three South Florida Cities To End 2018 With New Tallest Buildings (Florida)

Portions of Concord Pacific's The Arc Hit Grade (Vancouver)

INK Shows Its Colours (Calgary)

First Glazing Panel Spotted on Symphony Tower (Edmonton)