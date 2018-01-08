| by Jack Landau |

Philanthropists’ vision reflected in looping skating rink beneath the Gardiner; TTC prepares ‘Plan B’ after delays to Bombardier streetcar order; Toronto opens Moss Park armoury to homeless ahead of schedule; and more news:

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Renderings Depict London Skyline Eight Years into the Future (London)

Site Activity Prepares Richmond's ViewStar for Multi-Tower Climb (Vancouver)

Architectural Digest Names New Central Library One of 2018's Most Anticipated Buildings (Calgary)

Beljan Development to Transform Whyte Avenue's Historic Dominion Hotel (Edmonton)