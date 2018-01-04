GTA home prices cap tumultuous year with meagre gain in December; Where are Bach and Beethoven? Tracking down two stained-glass windows missing from Massey Hall; John Tory now willing to open Moss Park armoury to homeless; and more news:
GTA home prices cap tumultuous year with meagre gain in December (Globe and Mail)
Where are Bach and Beethoven? Tracking down two stained-glass windows missing from Massey Hall (Toronto Star)
John Tory now willing to open Moss Park armoury to homeless (Metro News)
Civic Tech: Shelter funding and Toronto’s manufactured crisis (Torontoist)
How Toronto started turning to armouries to relieve its shelter crunch (Toronto Star)
Two Toronto delis — Mutual Street and Caplansky's — close their doors (Metro News)
Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:
Construction Financing Secured for Supertall Central Park Tower (New York)
Topping Off 2017: What's Hot on SkyriseVancouver (Vancouver)
Topping Off 2017: What's Hot on SkyriseCalgary (Calgary)
Topping Off 2017: What's Hot on SkyriseEdmonton (Edmonton)