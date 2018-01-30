In a show of support, streetcar advocates dine out on King St.; Metrolinx looking for your ideas for naming light rail transit line stops; Doug Ford to run for leadership of Ontario PC Party; and more news
Metrolinx looking for your ideas for naming light rail transit line stops (Transit Toronto)
Chime in on the future of Yonge-Eglinton at upcoming town hall (Inside Toronto)
In a show of support, streetcar advocates dine out on King St. (Toronto Star)
Doug Ford to run for leadership of Ontario PC Party (Globe and Mail)
VIDEO: Time-based transfers becoming TTC reality (CTV News)
Expansion plans in works for Great Blue Heron Casino (Toronto Star)
Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:
Jewel Towers Becoming Instant Landmark in Australia's Gold Coast (Brisbane)
Splashy Public Art Installed as The Duke Arrives in Mount Pleasant (Vancouver)
2017 Citizen Satisfaction Survey Illustrates a Tale of Two Cities (Calgary)
Intensification Eyed for Hollyrood Property (Edmonton)