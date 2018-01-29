| by Jack Landau |

Commuters rejoice, the new Gardiner exit ramp is open; Here’s how to make sure Toronto’s King Street is king again; TTC struggling with Presto fare gate capacity; and more news:

Commuters rejoice, the new Gardiner exit ramp is open (Toronto Star)

Here’s how to make sure Toronto’s King Street is king again (Globe and Mail)

Union Speaks talks highlight Union Station as place for cultural events (Inside Toronto)

TTC struggling with Presto fare gate capacity (Toronto Star)

Fort York Food Bank finds new home at the 11th hour (Inside Toronto)

Happy 40th Birthday, Spadina Subway (Transit Toronto)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Miami: Five Striking Condominiums Delivering in 2018 (Miami)

Washington Properties Nears Completion of 35 Park West on Cambie (Vancouver)

Dalhousie and Oakridge Co-op Redevelopments Meet Different Fates at Council (Calgary)

Glazing Makes Debut at West Block in Glenora (Edmonton)