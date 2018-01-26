| by Jack Landau |

Toronto's been road-raging about cars, bikes and streetcars for over 100 years. We're not about to stop; Ice Breakers installations transform Toronto's waterfront; Margaret Atwood, Adrienne Clarkson back plans for new Toronto homeless shelter in Annex area

Toronto’s been road-raging about cars, bikes and streetcars for over 100 years. We’re not about to stop (Toronto Star)

Tale of two markets: 2017 Toronto condo demand soared while sales of new single-family homes slumped (Globe and Mail)

Photos: Ice Breakers installations transform Toronto's waterfront (Metro News)

New emergency shelter set to open in Annex (Toronto Star)

Making room for Amazon is Canada's and Toronto's housing challenge: Don Pittis (CBC News)

Development project for Bloor-Dufferin lands topic of upcoming meeting (Inside Toronto)

TTC approves ridership growth strategy (Toronto Star)

Margaret Atwood, Adrienne Clarkson back plans for new Toronto homeless shelter in Annex area (Globe and Mail)

Cycling and walking trail expanding through Scarborough this summer (Inside Toronto)

New Taipei Skyscraper to House Two Hyatt-Branded Hotels (Taipei)

Viaduct Demolition and Northeast False Creek Plan Heading to City Council (Vancouver)

New Horizon Mall Nears Summer 2018 Opening (Calgary)

Photos: Gutting of Downtown's BMO Building Continues (Edmonton)