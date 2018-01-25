| by Jack Landau |

Toronto drew record 43.7 million visitors in 2017; Campbell Soup factory in Toronto to close; Incoherent TTC service announcements soon a thing of the past; and more news:

Toronto drew record 43.7 million visitors in 2017 (Globe and Mail)

Incoherent TTC service announcements soon a thing of the past (Metro News)

TTC finally finds its way to Bluffer’s Park (Toronto Star)

Alleged North Korean hack on Metrolinx may open ‘frightening new chapter’ in cybersecurity (Globe and Mail)

King Street business owners speak out against transit pilot project (Inside Toronto)

Campbell Soup factory in Toronto to close (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

