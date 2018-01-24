| by Jack Landau |

Transit priority plan could replicate King St. pilot on other TTC routes; Toronto proposes end to tax-breaks for downtown office towers; Can the TTC Gain More Riders?; and more news:

Transit priority plan could replicate King St. pilot on other TTC routes (Metro News)

Toronto proposes end to tax-breaks for downtown office towers (Globe and Mail)

Metrolinx targeted by North Korean cyberattack (Toronto Star)

Good news / bad news: TTC closing transit lines during 43 weekends in 2018 (Transit Toronto)

Can the TTC Gain More Riders? (Steve Munro)

Province announces new shelter health services pilot project (Toronto Star)

Christie Blatchford: Fountain at the heart of darkness in dispute between affluent Toronto neighbours (National Post)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

CTBUH Announces Finalists for First Annual Tall + Urban Innovation Conference (Global)

The Marine Building's Art Deco "Aquatecture" (Vancouver)

The Barron Building: An Art Moderne Symbol of Calgary's Oil Supremacy (Calgary)

Public Art Revealed for Valley Line LRT (Edmonton)