| by Jack Landau |

What would landing Amazon H2Q mean for Toronto's already red-hot housing market?; King St. business owner campaigns to shut down streetcar pilot project; Rental prices rise in the GTA amid low vacancy, fierce tenant competition; and more news:

What would landing Amazon H2Q mean for Toronto's already red-hot housing market? (Metro News)

Rental prices rise in the GTA amid low vacancy, fierce tenant competition (Globe and Mail)

King St. business owner campaigns to shut down streetcar pilot project (Metro News)

Bringing World Cup matches to Toronto could be the catalyst for something bigger (Toronto Star)

Councillors approved stacked townhouses in Long Branch (Inside Toronto)

Ryerson University to teach Toronto cops about diversity, avoiding bias (Metro News)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Chicago Plan Commission Approves 76-Storey Supertall (Chicago)

Public Consultation Begins on Bonnie Doon Mall Redevelopment (Edmonton)

Axiom Celebrates Structural Completion of Two-Tower Project in Beltline (Calgary)

Council Approves Rezoning for West Georgia "Jenga" Tower (Vancouver)