| by Jack Landau |

After years of neglect, Old City Hall deserves Toronto’s attention; Yonge St. bike lane plan for North York to be debated next month; TTC unveils strategy to grow transit ridership; and more news:

Mayor John Tory backs 2026 World Cup bid (Toronto Star)

After years of neglect, Old City Hall deserves Toronto’s attention (Globe and Mail)

Yonge St. bike lane plan for North York to be debated next month (Toronto Star)

The King Street Pilot: Sorting Fact From Fiction (Part IV: Headway Reliability) (Steve Munro)

Public Works: How 2018 Will Redefine Toronto’s Use of Public Space (Torontoist)

TTC unveils strategy to grow transit ridership (Toronto Star)

Photos: Thousands join Women's March in Toronto, hoping to 'change the system' (Metro News)

Take a look at the curiously beautiful art installations taking over the Gladstone Hotel right now (Toronto Life)

Should exclusive bus lane make way for traffic? (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Teaser Website Accompanies New Rendering for Brooklyn's Quay Tower (New York)

Art on 6th Transforms Fairview Corner (Vancouver)

SkyriseCalgary Heads to the Top of Fram+Slokker's Verve (Calgary)

Retirement Residence in Southwest Edmonton Breaks Ground (Edmonton)