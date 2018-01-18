| by Jack Landau |

Mayor John Tory backs costly Park Lawn GO station; Make Toronto Islands an officially designated bird sanctuary, group asks; Doug Ford to ignore city clerk’s warning about premature campaigning; and more news:

Councillors ask city to approve review of shelter services (Toronto Star)

Toronto police's new 54/55 Division slated for Coxwell and Danforth (Inside Toronto)

Maintenance fee hikes for Toronto condos slowed last year: Study (Metro News)

Mayor John Tory backs costly Park Lawn GO station (Toronto Star)

Mayor Tory supports six lane Yonge Street, bike lanes on Beecroft (Inside Toronto)

Condo market's strength has owners considering a shift to detached homes (Globe and Mail)

Make Toronto Islands an officially designated bird sanctuary, group asks (Toronto Star)

Heritage vote deferred on century-old Junction bank building (Inside Toronto)

Doug Ford to ignore city clerk’s warning about premature campaigning (Toronto Star)

TTC Streetcars and Buses Swap Routes in February 2018 (Steve Munro)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Stefano Boeri Bringing Vertical Forest Concept to Eindhoven (Eindhoven)

Rezoning Approved for 16-Storey Rental Tower at 1296 West Broadway (Vancouver)

Video Showcases Architectural Concepts of Green Line LRT Stations (Calgary)

Open House Scheduled for Proposed Lendrum Place Apartment Redevelopment (Edmonton)