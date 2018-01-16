| by Jack Landau |

'Peak millennial,' condo nation, and other Toronto real estate trends to watch in 2018; Toronto councillor wants staff to report on using cryptocurrency for tax, ticket payments; Integrated art installations are coming to six Eglinton Crosstown LRT stations; and more news:

Money-losing Toronto golf courses illustrate why government spending always rises (Globe and Mail)

Interest rate hike, new mortgage rules may trigger real estate market slowdown (Metro News)

'Peak millennial,' condo nation, and other Toronto real estate trends to watch in 2018 (CBC News)

TTC set to give Bluffers Park weekend, holiday service this summer (Inside Toronto)

Integrated art installations are coming to six Eglinton Crosstown LRT stations (Metro News)

Toronto councillor wants staff to report on using cryptocurrency for tax, ticket payments (Global News)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Mast Capital Completes Louver House Development in Miami (Miami)

Precast Concrete Cladding Installed on New SFU Building (Vancouver)

Development Permit Application Submitted for RNDSQR's Courtyard 33 (Calgary)

Planning Application Seeks Expansion to HYS Centre on 101 Street NW (Edmonton)