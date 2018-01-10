| by Jack Landau |

Toronto looks to draw more people to King Street amid business owners' complaints; Toronto has room for more density, study says; Toronto’s luxury housing market hits rough patch as sales slump; and more news:

Mayor John Tory’s plan aims to boost visitors to King St. (Toronto Star)

The blame game will not solve Toronto’s homelessness (Globe and Mail)

Scooch over: Toronto has room for more density, study says (Metro News)

Toronto’s luxury housing market hits rough patch as sales slump (Globe and Mail)

Advocates call for better services as four names added to Toronto Homeless Memorial (Metro News)

Toronto tees up review of municipal golf courses (Toronto Star)

Toronto looks to draw more people to King Street amid business owners' complaints (Globe and Mail)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Updated Renderings Show Trimmed Design for Gehry's Santa Monica Project (Los Angeles)

Revised Application Submitted for Grandview-Woodland Mid-Rise (Vancouver)

Cadillac Fairview Announces $17 Million Revamp of Chinook Centre Food Court (Calgary)

Valley Line LRT Work Shuts 102 Avenue Downtown Until 2020 (Edmonton)