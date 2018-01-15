| by Jack Landau |

A few weeks after topping out at a height of 64 metres, Totem Condos by Worsley Urban Partners marked another major construction milestone over the weekend. With forming complete, the tower crane used to construct the 18-storey condominium tower designed by RAW was disassembled in an operation that began Sunday morning just to the northeast of Wellesley and Yonge in Downtown Toronto.

Crane removal at Totem Condos, image by UT Forum contributor robmci

The complicated task was carried out with the aid of a mobile hydraulic crane parked along Dundonald Street. A series of photos captured by UT Forum contributor robmci shows the process in action. Secured with harnesses, crews moved out onto the crane's jib arm to attach it to the mobile crane with lines. Next, the jib arm was unbolted from the rest of the crane assembly, and then lowered to the flatbed truck waiting below.

Crane removal at Totem Condos, image by UT Forum contributor robmci

The process was carefully repeated throughout the morning and well into the afternoon until all crane sections had been transported away, possibly directly to another construction site.

Crane removal at Totem Condos, image by UT Forum contributor robmci

With forming complete, work on enclosing the structure continues. Totem is being clad in charcoal-black aluminum mullions framing clear windows and pewter-hued glass spandrel. Basalt-black ceramic tile and metal panels round out the details. The building's base will incorporate a replicated facade of the mid-1950s Commercial Travellers’ Association of Canada Building that previously occupied the site, including a new entrance to Wellesley subway station.

Aerial view of Totem from the northwest, prior to crane removal, image by UT Forum contributor Benito

The project will be the first completed project in a wave of new buildings in the fast-growing Yonge and Wellesley area. In the view below, cranes mark the positions of (L-R) 50 at Wellesley Station, Vox Condominiums, Totem Condos, Wellesley on the Park, and The Clover on Yonge.

Crane removal at Totem Condos, image by UT Forum contributor robmci

