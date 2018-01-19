| by Jack Landau |

Across Bathurst Street from Toronto Western Hospital, redevelopment is well underway at the former Kromer Radio site. Here between College and Dundas, RioCan REIT is adding a 150,156 ft² retail and commercial development by Turner Fleischer Architects, to be called the Bathurst College Centre. Work on the site began just over two years ago, with the demolition of the two-storey Kromer retail building, and structural forming is now closing in on completion for the northern half of the building.

Bathurst College Centre viewed from the north on Bathurst, image by Craig White

Construction of the project has been partitioned into two halves, with the site excavated from north to south. For this reason, forming of the northern portion was given a significant head start over the southern half. The final level is now being formed for the building's north portion, while the installation of cladding has begun to enclose the structure.

First panels of cladding on the Bathurst College Centre, image by Craig White

The building's parking entrance will be located in the southern half of the site, where first floor walls have recently been formed.

South end of the Bathurst College Centre, image by Craig White

The two halves of the building will meet at an expansion joint, the reason why rebar and couplers weren't installed along the north half's southern extremity. Seen below, the concrete slabs and walls end cleanly.

Bathurst College Centre viewed from the south on Bathurst, image by Craig White

The project will introduce 80,000 ft² of retail space and 70,000 ft² of office space to this stretch of Bathurst, including major tenants like Sobeys and the University Health Network—each to occupy a full floor of the building—as well as street-oriented spaces like a Scotiabank branch and a Basil Box restaurant.

Additional information and images can be found in our Database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.