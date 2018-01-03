| by Jack Landau |

Now two years into construction, Greenland Group's King Blue is beginning to take shape above the intersection of King and Blue Jays Way in Toronto's Entertainment District. We last checked in at the site of the 44 and 48-storey IBI Group-designed condominium towers back in August, when the complex's podium levels had begun to rise from behind the preserved north and west heritage facades of the 1927-built Canadian Westinghouse Building. In the months since, forming of the towers' shared six-to-eight-storey podium has wrapped up, and work has commenced on the towers above.

King Blue, viewed from the south on Blue Jays Way, image by Forum contributor dannnnn

The latest views from the site show that the complex's west tower has begun to rise above the podium over the Blue Jays Way frontage, with two tower floors now fully formed. The rate of forming levels can now increase considerably as crews get into the swing of forming repeating tower layouts. Towards the end of 2017, an automated climbing system (ACS) was installed (the large blue panels and red-painted steel beams in the latest images), which will further increase the pace of forming.

Facing northeast at King Blue, image by Forum contributor dannnnn

Another recent development is the start of cladding installation, with the first panels spotted in December. photos show that window wall panels with black aluminum mullions have appeared on the west side of the podium. These finishes will soon be joined by a treatment of dark grey brick meant to complement the retained heritage facades, along with clear curtainwall glazing for some of the ground and second levels.

First signs of cladding at King Blue, image by Forum contributor dannnnn

King Blue's addition of 872 new condominium units will bring over a thousand new residents to the Entertainment District. At street level, the towers' shared podium will help to animate the site's multiple frontages with a new 122-room Primus Hotel, new space for the Theatre Museum Canada, and a collection of retail spaces.

King Blue Condos, image courtesy of Greenland Canada

You can learn more about King Blue by visiting our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the space provided at the bottom of this page.