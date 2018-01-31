| by Jack Landau |

Tucked away one block east of the intersection of Yonge and Richmond streets in Downtown Toronto, Great Gulf's Yonge & Rich condominium development hasn't had quite as much attention from UrbanToronto photographers as projects directly on Yonge, though this may change once it has risen above grade later in the year. The 45-storey, architectsAlliance-designed development is in the process of having its massive underground garage formed, a lengthy and complex process that has been ongoing since late last summer.

Facing southeast across the Yonge & Rich site, image by Edward Skira

We last checked in on the project in mid-September, shortly after a tower crane was installed at the base of the excavated pit. Forming has progressed significantly since the initial concrete pours, and the project's seven-level underground parking garage is now well on its way back up to street level.

Yonge & Rich site progress from October to January, images by Forum contributor skycandy and Edward Skira

Bringing the site back up to grade will take a few months, as the changing layouts of the parking levels require plenty of one-off formwork in a process that isn't easily repeatable from floor to floor. Once construction rises above grade and the podium levels are fully formed, the repetitive layouts of the tower floors will allow the speed of work here to increase significantly.

Parking garage being formed at Yonge & Rich, image by Edward Skira

The completed condominium tower will bring a large boost in residential density to the area east of the Financial Core, with 669 new units. At a height of 154 metres and a relative lack of tall buildings to this side of the core, the tower will have a prominence in skyline views from the east and south.

Aerial renderings of Yonge & Rich, image courtesy of Great Gulf

