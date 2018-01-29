| by Jack Landau |

Construction is moving along on the latest addition to Tridel and Hines' 5.3-hectare (13-acre) Bayside community on Toronto's waterfront. Aquavista started construction two years ago, and the new residential development by Miami-based Arquitectonica with local architects Kirkor is now topped out at its final 13-storey height.

Aquavista at Bayside viewed from the Port Lands, image by Forum contributor skycandy

With forming now nearing completion, the building's wave-inspired architecture has become apparent in views captured from Toronto Harbour and the Port Lands, evident in the image above. Views from closer in show the ongoing process of cladding installation. A window wall system consisting of dark-tinted glass and black spandrel now stretches up to the 6th floor, while yellow weatherproofing membranes mark the areas where dark gray brick will soon be put in place.

Aquavista at Bayside viewed from the Waterfront Promenade, image by Forum contributor Razz

The window wall and brick sections will be complemented by glazed balcony railings, with the lower level balconies to include bird-friendly ceramic frit. At ground level, the building will meet an extended Waterfront Promenade with a combination of brick and curtainwall cladding.

Southwest corner of Aquavista at Bayside, image by Forum contributor skycandy

The completed development will introduce another 228 condominium units to the burgeoning area, as well as 80 affordable housing units reserved for artists and their families. Over 2,639 m2 of street-fronting retail will help to add more street life to the fresh new neighbourhood, further animating a stretch of waterfront that was largely occupied by brownfields and industrial sites just a decade prior.

Aquavista at Bayside, image courtesy of Tridel/Hines

