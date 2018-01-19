| by Jack Landau |

Last summer, details emerged about a plan by Allied Properties REIT to add new office space above heritage office buildings at Spadina and Adelaide in Downtown Toronto. The Sweeny &Co Architects-designed proposal for 379 to 391 Adelaide West and 96 Spadina is somewhat reminiscent of Allied and Sweeny &Co's QRC West development, featuring a similar strategy of floating new office space above preserved heritage properties.

379-391 Adelaide West & 96 Spadina, image via submission to City of Toronto

Initially introduced to the community prior to making a rezoning application, in the final days of 2017 the proposal was submitted to the City. The supporting documents provide more information about the ambitious plan which would place new density above and to the west of the 7 and 9-storey office/warehouse buildings on site, rising to a total of 16 storeys and reaching a height of 77.5 metres. At its west end, the building would rise from a new foundation (in blue, below), replacing 1 and 2-storey buildings which would be demolished.

Diagram of 379-391 Adelaide West & 96 Spadina, image via submission to City of Toronto

The new building would make use of an innovative structural mast system which would be built into the narrow laneway between the two heritage properties, from which the new floors will be suspended. This structural support system will allow the heritage-listed buildings below to be retained in their entirety. An integral part of the plan, this mast will require a separate application to close this City-owned laneway where it would be constructed.

Diagram of structural mast system at 379-391 Adelaide West & 96 Spadina, image via submission to City of Toronto

At ground level, the new building would meet the street with an office lobby and retail space, with office space above. A total of 23,482 m² of additional non-residential gross floor area (GFA) is proposed, divided between 23,316 m² of office space and 166 m² of at grade retail.

Massing diagram, facing north at 379-391 Adelaide West & 96 Spadina, image via submission to City of Toronto

No parking is proposed for the development, though plans call for 107 bicycle parking spaces within the two basement levels, as well as electrical, mechanical, and water infrastructure.

