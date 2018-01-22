| by Jack Landau |

Towers, mid-rises, and low-rise homes make up the bulk of Toronto development activity, though a small number of elusive "missing middle" style projects—or projects that fall between low and mid-rise density—are being proposed. The latest of these is a residential development submitted in the final days of 2017 by developer Percy Ellis, seeking Site Plan Approval and a Minor Variance for a five-storey rental apartment building at 8 De Grassi Street, just north of Queen Street East.

Location of 8 De Grassi Street proposal, image via Apple Maps

Designed by Brander Architects Inc., the building would rise from the west side of De Grassi Street, a vacant site that contained a home improvement retail store up until its 2012 demolition. In its place, the proposed building would reach a height of 18.57 metres (61 feet), containing just 17 bachelor rental units, with average sizes of 31.14 m², or approximately 335 ft².

East elevation, 8 De Grassi, image via submission to City of Toronto

Elevation diagrams for the project provide details of the material finishes being planned for the building's exterior, to include a combination of red brick and black aluminum window framing, chosen to blend the project in with its context—an established heritage commercial strip to the south, and a low-rise neighbourhood to the north.

Colour elevation diagram for 8 De Grassi, image via submission to City of Toronto

Due to the proposal's location by the Queen streetcar route, 8 De Grassi has been designed to cater towards transit users over drivers, offering 24 bicycle parking spaces—at a rate of 1.4 per unit—housed in three storage rooms. Vehicle parking is proposed to be limited to three spaces in a parking stacker system.

South elevation, 8 De Grassi, image via submission to City of Toronto

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment suing the field provided at the bottom of this page.