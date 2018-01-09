| by Jack Landau |

Excavation is now well underway for the Wesley Tower at Daniels City Centre, a 43-storey Rafael + Bigauskas Architects-designed condominium at City Centre Drive and Confederation Parkway in Mississauga. With the project's pit growing in depth, sales for Wesley Tower continue, with a range of suites catering to a wide variety of lifestyles.

Wesley Tower at Daniels City Centre, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

To make their new developments accessible for all, Daniels recently introduced their Accessibility Designed Program (ADP), with condo suites specifically designed for purchasers who use mobility devices. Following principles laid out in the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilites Act: independence, dignity, integration, and equality of opportunity. The features of the ADP suites exceed standard Ontario Building Code accessibility requirements, and include design elements such as low-threshold or roll-out balconies and large roll-in showers with mosaic tile flooring, at no extra cost. The building itself is designed with mobility aids in the public and amenity spaces, such as lowered concierge desks, accessible kitchens in the party rooms, larger turning radii, and waste chutes with automatic door openers. Purchasers also have the option to go beyond the standard features offered in the ADP suites by tailoring the design to meet their individual needs; for example, an alternate kitchen upgrade is offered and includes lowered counter tops and under-sink clearance.

Three different ADP suite layouts are being offered at Wesley Tower, with one, two, and three-bedroom plans that offer a range of choice for purchasers.

At the smaller end of the scale, The Forestwalk plan offers a one-bedroom layout on levels 8 through 16, sized at 592 ft², and offering a 104 ft² outdoor living space with southeast exposure.

The Forestwalk layout, Wesley Tower at Daniels City Centre, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom plan is The Silverthorn. Sized at 859 ft², this suite can be found on floors 4 through 8, as well as 10. The layouts include two balconies offering south and west exposures, totalling at least 264 ft².

The Silverthorn layout, Wesley Tower at Daniels City Centre, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

The three-bedroom 'The Trident' is the largest ADP suite offered at The Wesley, sized at 996 ft² and found on levels 8 through 16. Like The Silverthorn layout above, The Trident layout offers dual balconies but with north and east exposures, that combine to between 200-215 ft², accessible from any of the three bedrooms and the main living area.

The Trident layout, Wesley Tower at Daniels City Centre, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for The Wesley Tower, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.