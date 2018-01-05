| by Nathan Petryshyn |

Prior to today's cabinet shuffle, the Ontario Government announced up to $5 million of provincial funding for new electric vehicle charging stations at workplaces throughout the province. Minister of Transportation Steven Del Duca (transferred to Economic Development and Growth as of today) made the announcement Tuesday at the Electric Vehicle Discovery Centre in Toronto. By implementing the Workplace Electric Vehicle Charging Incentive Program, the province seeks to support employers and commercial building owners that wish to offer electric vehicle charging options for their employees by helping to cover the cost of installing the charging stations.

Electric Vehicle Discovery Centre, image via plugndrive.ca

The incentive program will cover 80% of the capital costs to install level 2 charging stations, up to $7,500 per charging space. A level 2 charging station uses a 240 volt system (similar to a clothes dryer plug) and can fully charge a vehicle from zero to 100% in under 8 hours. The program aims to support Ontario’s work in communities throughout the province by increasing the number of electric vehicle charging stations—making it easier for people to use electric vehicles. The government hopes the program will provide an easier transition for people considering a switch to electric vehicles, reducing their long-term carbon footprint.

Electric car charging plug-in, image via plugndrive.ca

The incentive comes as part of Ontario’s five-year Climate Change Action Plan, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 15% below 1990 levels by 2020, 37% by 2030 and 80% by 2050. Del Duca explained, “the electrification of transportation is happening fast, and the Ontario government is committed to building the necessary infrastructure to meet this demand. By building more electric vehicle charging stations at workplaces across Ontario, we’re encouraging more drivers to make the switch to an electric vehicle and building Ontario’s future.”

With more than 16,000 electric vehicles on the road in Ontario today, the government hopes businesses and commercial building owners will take advantage of this funding. Beginning on January 16th, 2018, $5M funding was made available on a first come, first served basis.

