| by Jack Landau |

The build-out of Mississauga's Hurontario Street is primed to continue, as the majority of units have been sold at Plaza's Mississauga Square and construction for the 33-storey Turner Fleischer Architects-designed condominium and townhome development is expected to begin this spring. So far, a pair of exterior renderings have provided most of what we know about the project's design. Now, a 3D flypast video expands upon that.

Running just over 1 minute, the video circles the project, towering over its surrounding context of greenfield sites and low-rise subdivisions. (The video misses other recent towers to the southwest.) To soften the height differential between the tower and nearby homes, Mississauga Square's includes street-fronting townhomes, making the transition to the neighbourhood at street level while integrating new density above.

Mississauga Square, image courtesy of Plaza

Above the townhomes and connected residential podium, Mississauga Square's west-side balconies present a playful face to Hurontario Street, stepping to the side on the way up, with a more rectilinear approach on the north and south faces of the building, finally bookended by a curving peak to the east.

Mississauga Square, image courtesy of Plaza

Once complete, the project will bring 392 one to three-bedroom suites to Mississauga's main drag, with unit sizes ranging from 457 ft² to 2,090 ft², and prices ranging between $315,000 and $900,000. Residents will enjoy a collection of amenity spaces appointed by interior designers Bryon Patton and Associates. Those interested in these offerings can explore in detail by checking out our article covering the project's amenity spaces.

Lobby at Mississauga Square, image courtesy of Plaza

In the meantime, additional images and project facts can be found by visiting Mississauga Square's database file, linked below.