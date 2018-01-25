| by Nathan Petryshyn |

The City of Toronto has received a rezoning application for 1695 Weston Road. The proposal includes plans for a 25-storey mixed use residential building with retail space at-grade. Designed by Core Architects for site owner Old Stonehenge Development Corp, the geometric tower would rise along Weston Road immediately south of the Weston GO and UPX station, replacing a low-rise commercial building and two houses.

Looking south-east to 1695 Weston Road, image via Core Architects

The 25-storey stacked boxes tower rests atop a 6-storey podium, geometric volumes breaking at the 7th and 18th floors, and rising to a mechanical penthouse with green roof. The lobby, accessible from Weston Road, sits alongside 147m² of street-facing retail space. The building would add 240 residential units to the area, with 37 bachelor units, 98 one-bedrooms, 77 two-bedrooms and 28 three-bedrooms. A 7th floor amenity space would be located atop the podium, with 486m² of indoor amenity space and 646m² of adjacent outdoor amenity space to include a lounge, kitchen, fitness area, outdoor seating and barbecues for residents use.

Aerial view of 1695 Weston Road, image via Core Architects

An 3.5 level underground garage would contain 142 parking spaces, 136 for resident use and 6 for visitors. Bicycle storage would also be located by the garage, including 216 spaces for residents and 24 visitor spaces. Accessible from the south-east corner of the property, a driveway and new walkway designed by Land Art Design Landscape Architects will introduce new trees and greenery to the site.

Podium looking south-east at 1695 Weston Road, image via Core Architects

We will return with updates as further details of the project emerge. In the meantime, you can learn more about the project and see additional renderings by visiting the dataBase file linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the space provided at the bottom of this page.