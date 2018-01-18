| by Jack Landau |

Developer Maniad is seeking to redevelop properties at 35 and 39 Holmes Avenue in the North York City Centre area of Toronto with a new condominium development. Currently occupied by a vacant lot at 35 and a single-family bungalow at 39 Holmes, the proposal—known simply as 35 Holmes—requires an Official Plan Amendment and Zoning Bylaw Amendment to permit an 18-storey condo tower reaching a height of 60.6 metres, or 199 feet.

Site of 35 Holmes, image via submission to City of Toronto

Designed by Icon Architects, the proposed building consists of a three-storey podium with a 15-storey tower volume above, marked by a contrasting treatment of black and white cladding with clear glass and red accents. The accents and glazing are predominantly located on the longer east and west facades, while the narrower north and south elevations are largely windowless.

East elevation, 35 Holmes, image via submission to City of Toronto

The proposal has a gross floor area (GFA) of 19,556 m², including 13,305 m² of residential GFA. The residential component includes a total of 154 condominium units, divided between 100 one-bedroom units (65%), and 54 units offering two or more bedrooms (35%).

North elevation, 35 Holmes, image via submission to City of Toronto

Residents would have access to 635 m² of amenity space divided between 308 m² indoors and 327 m² outdoors. The spaces include a 150 m² outdoor amenity at grade along the east elevation connecting with a 236 m² indoor amenity on the ground floor. An additional 176 m² outdoor terrace and 71 m² indoor amenity would be located on the 4th floor.

West elevation, 35 Holmes, image via submission to City of Toronto

The proposed building includes by a three-level underground garage with 153 parking spaces, 138 for residents and 15 for visitors. Parking for 116 bicycles is included, split between grade level and the garage.

South elevation, 35 Holmes, image via submission to City of Toronto

