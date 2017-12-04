| by Jack Landau |

The skyline of Toronto's relatively young South Core area has been growing denser and taller by the year, the latest addition now topping out at the intersection of York and Harbour Streets. On a narrow wedge of land that was previously in use as a surface parking lot, Tridel's Ten York Street Condos now rises over 60 storeys above the busy streets. We last checked in on the project back in April, when forming was just shy of the tower's 50th floor, and in the months since, the remaining residential levels have been formed.

Ten York viewed from the west, image by Forum contributor drum118

A construction update was posted by Tridel last month, when concrete pouring for the Wallman Architects-designed condominium tower had advanced to the uppermost residential floor. At that time, drywall installation had progressed past the 35th level, with electrical, plumbing, and painting continuing on the floors below. Work has now moved on to forming Ten York's signature pitched roofline, which will take shape during the coming weeks.

Upper levels of Ten York, image by Forum contributor drum118

With forming wrapping up, the building's final look is coming together with the with most of the cladding in place now. The tower's exterior consists of window wall and curtain wall, with some operable windows, relatively few balconies, and platinum-coloured vertical fins. These materials now stretch up within 9 levels of the tower's pinnacle, with the installation of perforated aluminum balcony guards following a few levels behind.

Cladding installation progressing for Ten York, image by Craig White

Ten York now holds a prominent position on the South Core skyline, adding to views from several vantage points including the view from Yonge and The Esplanade, visible below. Once construction of the project wraps up next year, Ten York will have added 725 new homes to the South Core, offering residents a selection of amenities, with indoor areas appointed by II BY IV DESIGN and outdoor spaces featuring landscaping work by Janet Rosenberg + Studio.

Ten York as seen from Yonge and The Esplanade by UT Forum contributor drum118

Additional information and renderings of Ten York can be found in the project's database file, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the space provided at the bottom of this page.