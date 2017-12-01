| by Jack Landau |

With another busy month of city-building, transportation, and real estate talk now behind us, we round up November 2017's hottest stories, projects, and Forum discussions.

Our Top Ten News Stories

1. TTC Issues 30% Tunnel Design RFP for Relief Line South

Roadheader advances in mining Ottawa's Confederation Line LRT tunnel, image courtesy of ConfederationLine.ca

Transportation was the hottest topic on UrbanToronto in November, with 7 of the top 10 articles from the month covering subjects like the proposed Park Lawn GO Station, the King Street Transit Pilot, and the Eglinton West LRT. The month's most popular article discussed the TTC's issuing of a Request for Proposal (RFP) for tunnel design work on the Relief Line South. In amongst all the transit talk, three buildings hit top ten too…

2. King Street Transit Pilot In Full Swing

3. New Pedestrian Bridge Opens at Cadillac Fairview's Eaton Centre

4. King Street Transit Pilot Begins on November 12th

5. "A Sad State of Affairs" at Unprecedented Design Review Panel

6. Next Steps for SmartTrack, Eglinton West LRT Projects

7. City Receives Revised Proposal for 73 Storeys at Yonge & Carlton

8. Toronto City Council Makes Park Lawn GO Station a Priority

9. Public Meetings for Eglinton West LRT to Begin November 13th

10. Paving, Lanes Appear as Lower Simcoe Ramp Nears Opening

Our Top Ten Database Files

1. The One

The One, image courtesy of Mizrahi Developments

November's top three database files from October all held on to their spots for another month, with the file for Mizrahi's The One maintaining the top position thanks to its early construction activity and presentation centre launch. Set to be Canada's tallest building upon completion, The One has remained as our most popular project since May, when it held the second spot.

2. Pinnacle One Yonge

3. The Well

4. Lakeside Residences

5. CIBC Square

6. Panda Condominiums

7. Mirvish Village (Honest Ed's Redevelopment)

8. Peter and Adelaide

9. Edge Towers

10. East Harbour

Our Top Ten Forum Threads

1. The Residences of 488 University Avenue

The Residences of 488 University Avenue, image by Craig White

November's most popular Forum thread was that of The Residences of 488 University Avenue, a complex engineering project that is adding 37 floors of condominiums atop an existing 18-storey office building at the corner of University and Dundas. In second place, the Forum thread for Monde garnered plenty of attention as the 44-storey condominium tower prepare to top out on the East Bayfront skyline.

2. Monde

3. Ten York

4. Massey Tower

5. One Bloor East

6. The One

7. E Condos

8. CIBC Square

9. 1 Yorkville

10. Union Station Revitalization

***