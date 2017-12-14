| by Jack Landau |

This week's Throwback Thursday takes us to King Street East between Sherbourne and Parliament Streets for a two and a half year-long look back on construction of one of Toronto's newest office towers. Back in April of 2015, above grade progress was apparent on the south side of King Street for First Gulf's Globe and Mail Centre, a 17-storey Diamond Schmitt Architects-designed office building that makes up part of the larger King East Centre complex.

Globe and Mail Centre under construction, April 2015, image by Marcus Mitanis

Today, the same view faces the base of the completed development, which opened its doors in 2016. A handful of retailers have already set up shop within the 500,000 ft² tower's podium, adding new life to the site's main frontage on King Street, as well as its Front Street and Berkeley Street frontages to the south and east. Future retailers are expected to further animate the base of this development.

The Globe and Mail Centre's King Street frontage, December 2017, image by Caleb Cho

For a better grasp of how this podium relates to the tower above, we have a wider panoramic image captured from the same vantage point. This skyward view highlights the tower's contrasting and shifted volumes of dark and light.

The Globe and Mail Centre, December 2017, image by Caleb Cho

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!