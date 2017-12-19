| by Jack Landau |

Skale Developments is advancing their plans for a condominium development at 1181 Queen Street West, across the street from Toronto's Gladstone Hotel. Originally proposed as a 26-storey tower back in 2013, the property sold to Skale Developments in 2015, leading to a submission for a 16-storey tower with 146 units at the end of that year. Following a recent OMB approval, the plan was resubmitted with the City once again with some finalizing refinements, including a sleight reduction in height and revisions to the project's design by Quadrangle, working with heritage specialists GBCA Architects.

Base of 1181 Queen Street West, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Now proposed as a 15-storey building measuring 54.5 metres to the top of the mechanical penthouse level, the resubmitted plan includes a thoroughly reworked podium design that includes a reimagined massing that better responds to the surrounding context, with a much wider range of material finishes including brick, painted concrete, stone, anodized aluminum panels, and a window wall system with vision glass and shadowbox assembly.

North elevation, 1181 Queen Street West, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

The building would house 727.4 m2 of retail space at grade along Queen Street, with 12,300 square metres (132,396 square feet) of residential above. A total of 112 condominium units are proposed, in a mix of 36 one-bedroom layouts, 64 two-bedroom layouts, and 12 three-bedroom layouts. 171 m² (1,844 ft²) of indoor amenity space on the second floor is proposed to connect with a 134 m² (1448 ft²) outdoor amenity terrace. An additional 53 m² (571 ft²) indoor amenity will be housed on level 3.

East elevation, 1181 Queen Street West, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Below ground, the project would be served by a three-level underground parking garage containing 88 parking spaces, divided between 77 resident spaces and 11 spaces reserved for visitors. 112 bicycle parking spaces are proposed, with 33 to be housed on the P1 underground level, 58 on the P2 level, and 21 on the P3 level.

