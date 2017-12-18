| by Jack Landau |

Redevelopment continues at the former Stonegate Plaza site near Park Lawn and Berry roads in South Etobicoke, where VANDYK Group of Companies is replacing the mid-century retail plaza with a mixed-use community, designed by Kohn Partnership Architects. The project consists of a 32,000 ft² two-storey retail building, to be known as The Shoppes at Stonegate, and three residential buildings marketed as Backyard Neighbourhood Condos.

Backyard Neighbourhood Condos community, image courtesy of VANDYK

We last checked in on the project back in April, when above grade forming had begun to shape the Shoppes at Stonegate, and preliminary site activity was preparing for the start of the first condominium component. In the months since, The Shoppes' two-storey form has taken shape, and cladding installation has now sealed off the interiors from the December cold.

The Shoppes at Stonegate, image by Craig White

A combination of red brick—with a prominent buff brick corner—and warehouse-style divided-light windows framed in jet black mullions, is giving the Shoppes at Stonegate a warm, industrial-chic look. Upon completion in the Spring of 2018, it may appear as if it has been conformably in place for decades. Work has begun on interior fittings, and HVAC equipment is clearly visible installed on the roof now too.

The Shoppes at Stonegate, image by Craig White

The building will be anchored by the Berry Road Food Co-op—occupying about half of its ground floor—bringing groceries and a new café to a neighbourhood that has been anxiously awaiting the shops since demolition of the outmoded plaza a couple of years ago. Other retail units will become an I.D.A. Pharmacy & Clinic, and a Hair Salon, while a couple units remain to be leased. The building's upper storey will serve as the new home of the Stonegate Community Health Centre.

The Shoppes at Stonegate, image by Craig White

While work is in full swing on the commercial building, excavation has begun for the first of the site's three residential buildings, the mid-rise trio of them set to range in height from 7 to 10 storeys, and contain a combined 505 condominium units. Now being excavated, the sold-out first phase of 96 condo suites is called The Humberside.

Excavation at Backyard Neighbourhood Condos site, image by Craig White

