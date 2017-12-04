| by Jack Landau |

Last month marked the official launch of Solmar Development Corporation's Edge Towers, a trio of 35, 40, and 55-storey towers coming to Hurontario at Elm Drive in Downtown Mississauga. During the launch, we learned plenty about the Roy Varacalli and Cusimano Architect-designed community's 35-storey first phase tower through materials presented in the project's presentation centre.

Edge Towers scale model, image by Marcus Mitanis

Located along the upcoming 20-kilometre Hurontario LRT—set to enter service in 2022—the model shows off how the development meets the street, and what recreational opportunities by Terraplan Landscape Architects await around it.

Edge Towers scale model, image by Marcus Mitanis

The first phase tower rises from the ground with a three-storey podium, wraparound balconies creating a sheltered colonnade for the those approaching the building. Landscaping and street furniture are provided to add to the site's "stickiness", or ability to attract pedestrians passing by the site.

Podium on the Edge Towers scale model, image by Marcus Mitanis

Edge Towers' public realm will populate the property with plenty of places to relax, play equipment for kids, an off-leash run for dogs, and a seating area sheltered from the sun. A meandering walking trail cuts across the park site, while naturalized plantings will form a green perimeter around the public space.

Park depicted on the Edge Towers scale model, image by Marcus Mitanis

