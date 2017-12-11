| by Jack Landau |

Just southwest of where the Six Points interchange of Dundas, Kipling, and Bloor is beginning its transformation into a new city centre for Etobicoke, the latest project to begin construction in the neighbourhood is Main and Main's new 40-storey, Diamond Schmitt Architects-designed rental apartment tower, named for its location at the intersection of Dundas & Aukland.

Site of Dundas & Aukland, image by Forum contributor drum118

The first signs of activity were spotted earlier in the year, when a trio of two-storey mid-century commercial properties along Dundas were demolished, clearing the way for the new rental tower. Most recently, photos taken on December 7th show that crews from Bird Construction have mobilized, and are now preparing the site for shoring.

Site activity underway for Dundas & Aukland, image by Forum contributor drum118

The site, which slopes down from Dundas Street toward St. Alban's Avenue, must be excavated for the building's four-level underground parking garage, planned to accommodate a total of 254 spaces for residents, visitors, and patrons of the shops planned for the development. Shoring crews will create a below grade earth retention system around the site's perimeter, holding back the surrounding soil to allow a safe excavation.

Site activity underway for Dundas & Aukland, image by Forum contributor drum118

Upon completion, Dundas & Aukland will add about 44,000 ft² of retail space to the neighbourhood on three levels of. Above, the building will contain 333 rental apartments, revised from the previously proposed 376 units, and in a mix of 37 bachelor units, 148 one-bedroom units, and 148 two-bedroom units.

Podium of Dundas & Aukland, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

