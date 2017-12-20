| by Jack Landau |

A planned condominium tower at 150 Eglinton Avenue East by the Madison Group has been advancing through Toronto's planning process since initially being proposed back in 2015. The proposed 46-storey Quadrangle Architects-designed condominium tower would replace an existing 10-storey office building on the north side of Eglinton, midway between Yonge Street and Mount Pleasant Road in the heart of Midtown Toronto.

The proposal was revised a year and a half later, and most recently, a second resubmission arrived on the desks of city planners earlier this month. A number of revisions have been implemented following the previous September 2016 resubmission in response to meetings between the project team, Community Planning and Strategic Initiatives staff, and Policy & Analysis staff.

The revised submission now replaces 100% of the existing office space on site, and incorporates a 12-metre above-grade setback from Eglinton Avenue East, reserving land for a portion of the planned ‘Eglinton Greenline’ linear public space. The building's overall height has been increased with each resubmission. Initially 39 storeys and 156.87m, it rose to 41 storeys and 163.37 metres in the first revision, and is now proposed at 46 storeys and 167 metres. Some floor to floor heights have dropped in the tower to fit more storeys, from the higher-than-average 3.25 m to a more typical 2.95 m now.

Total gross floor area (GFA) has increased to 43,505.6 m² from a previous total of 37,788 m². The new total consists of 32,089.6 m² of residential and 11,416.01 m² of non-residential space. The previous iteration’s floor plate size of 790 m²—a bit larger than the 750 m² floor plate the City normally prefers—remains unchanged in the resubmission.

Responding to the City's desire for more family-oriented suites, the building's three bedroom unit count to 10% of the total. Despite more floors in the building, the larger suites mean fewer suites in total, and the previous proposal of 451 units has been dropped to 429. They are proposed in a mix of 230 one-bedroom units, 156 two-bedroom units, and 43 three-bedroom units.

Residents would be served by 960 m² of indoor amenity space, up from the previous 872 m², and 981 m² of outdoor space, up from the previously proposed 902 m². The underground garage has also been altered, now proposed as 130 resident spaces and 103 visitor and commercial spaces, plus 387 resident bicycle parking spaces, along with 43 for visitors, and 57 for commercial tenants.

