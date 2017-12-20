| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us to the Leslie Street Spit for a view of Toronto's skyline. Submitted by Forum contributor Razz, this northwest-facing view shows the impact of new additions like Ten York on the South Core skyline, and Monde on the East Bayfront skyline.

Skyline from the Leslie Street Spit, image by Forum contributor Razz

