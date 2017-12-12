| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us to BMO Field during the weekend's MLS Cup final, where the Toronto FC defeated the Seattle Sounders to win the championship. Captured from by Forum contributor alexanderglista from the south end of the stadium, this view faces east towards the city skyline. On the left side of the image, the 27-storey Hotel X can be seen looming over Exhibition Place.

Toronto skyline from BMO Field, image by Forum contributor alexanderglista

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.