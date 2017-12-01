| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us to Toronto's King Street West, for a view of First Capital Realty's Kings Club. Captured by Craig White, this shot shows the structurally complete rental development by Kasian and TACT Architecture, with volumes standing 18, 14, and 12 storeys above King Street, east of Dufferin. Additional recent images of the project can be viewed in the project's Forum thread.

Facing west on King Street at Kings Club, image by Craig White

