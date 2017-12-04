| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of Harbour Street's growing urban canyon in Toronto's South Core. Captured from the upper level of the 200 Queens Quay West parking garage by Forum contributor drum118, this view faces east through Harbour Street's high-rise streetwall and towards Monde Condos, which is now topping out at a height of 44 storeys at Sherbourne and Queens Quay. A portion of the 130 QQE office condo project at Daniels Waterfront is also visible at the centre of the image, along with the tower cranes of the complex's two residential towers.

Harbour Street canyon, image by Forum contributor drum118

