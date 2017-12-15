| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of Bay Street in Toronto's Financial District. Captured by Forum contributor lucci, this view looks north on Bay from Front Street, framed by the TD Canada Trust Tower and the east tower of Royal Bank Plaza.

Facing north on Bay at Front, image by Forum contributor lucci

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.